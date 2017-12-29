“No such thing as bad weather” – USPS mail carrier unfazed by cold snap

By Published:
USPS letter carrier Ernie Tickler delivers mail in Oakwood December 29th, 2017.

 

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Facing the frigid temperatures is just another day at the office for some Miami Valley workers. Dayton-area letter carriers are layering up this winter to keep the mail running.

15-year USPS veteran Ernie Tickler has been delivering mail to the same Oakwood neighborhood for the majority of his tenure. He says he walks more than nine miles each day dropping off postage to homes and businesses.

“It’s like a ‘mini-marathon,'” Tickler says.

The letter carrier enjoys being outdoors in whatever weather he faces in Southwest Ohio.

“There’s really no such thing as bad weather,” Tickler reasons. “It’s bad gear, bad preparation. So if you wear the right stuff, you’re pretty comfortable year-round.”

Friday, Tickler was wearing three layers. On sub-zero days, he’ll add one more layer for warmth.

He says, “Generally I start with a nice base layer, a wool-blend base layer, your regular shirt and then I wear a hoodie and an overcoat.”

Given the choice between bundling up and battling this latest cold snap or sweating in the heat of summer, Tickler prefers the former.

“I actually like the cool weather, preferable to the hot weather,” he says. “You can only take so many clothes off. You can put clothes on when it’s cold.”

Even on the coldest days, Tickler says he rarely turns the heat on in his mail delivery van, saying it makes it more difficult for his body to adjust to the outside temperature. He says walking outdoors and socializing with the neighbors is a perk of the job.

“I just like being outside, regardless of the weather,” Tickler says. “I like seeing the same people I’ve known forever out here. And I try to do a good job for them.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s