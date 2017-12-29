Ohio TV crew robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND (AP) — A television news crew in Cleveland has been robbed at gunpoint.

WOIO-TV reports that the reporter and photographer were not hurt.

The station says the pair was approached in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Thursday by three juveniles, who took their cellphones and money.

Police say they are searching for three males who were wearing masks.

