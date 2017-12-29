Police: Man found with a stab wound

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenville Police are still investigating a case after a man was found with a stab wound.

Police responded to the call around 1:50 a.m. Friday when they received a report of a man found in the 400 block of Wayne avenue with a stab wound.

Police said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and the incident is still under investigation.

