Police urge caution on roads during snowy holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As State Police step up patrols for the holiday weekend, they face an additional challenge with snow and ice on the roads.

State Police are urging drivers to be extra careful this weekend, especially over New Year’s Eve and Day when more people may be on the roads.

According to Sgt. Dallas Root of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, police have responded to multiple crashes Friday night as snow has continued to fall across the Miami Valley. Based on what he has seen, he said he believes drivers definitely need to slow down and take their time.

Sgt. Root suggests leaving plenty of following distance between your car and the vehicle in front of you – at least twice what you would normally need due to the slick roads.

Root said it’s also especially important to not drive distracted and try to use roads that will be more traveled.

“Have a plan prior to driving of where you’re going, which routes you’re going to take so then that way you can focus mostly on the interstates or maybe the county roads or some of the state routes that are probably going to be heavily traveled and probably more likely to be plowed by a lot of the state, the county and the township plow trucks,” he said.

With New Year’s celebrations, Sgt. Root also reminds drivers not to drink and drive, and if you plan on drinking, be sure to have a designated driver or use the Arrive Safe program.