DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA said Friday it will provided transportation for customers on New Year’s Eve.

Buses will run on a ‘Sunday schedule route’ on December 31 and then resume to a normal schedule January 2 for its Ugly Sweater party with music, candy canes and a photo booth.

Riders can track the bus schedule on the RTA’s RideTime technology.

