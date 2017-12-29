Snow moves into Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the work day ends, the snow is moving through the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says the snow coming down now will stick to the ground and could see one to three inches of snow.

The National Weather Service tweeted this picture of when we can expect to see the snow:

Wondering when you'll see the flakes fall later today? Check out our time of arrival graphic for snowfall and keep an eye out for further updates as the day progresses. pic.twitter.com/DAKujJnb0I — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 29, 2017

The city of Dayton’s salt crews have been out treating the roads and they say the are prepared for the coming months.

2 NEWS Reporter Ethan took this video of the salt trucks Friday:

