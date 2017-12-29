Tomato basil bruschetta appetizer

New Year’s Eve isn’t just about the champagne, delicious food is a must so why not give this oldy but goody tomato basil bruschetta recipe a try for your NYE party this year. It will be a fan favorite!

Ingredients

1/2 whole-grain baguette, cut into six 1/2-inch-thick diagonal slices

2 tablespoons chopped basil

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup diced fennel

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Toast baguette slices in 400 F oven until lightly browned. Mix all other ingredients together. Spoon mixture evenly over toasted bread. Serve immediately.

Source: Mayo Clinic