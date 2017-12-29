Vectren lists safety tips on how to safely heat your home this winter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the temperature drops this time of year many people will turn up the heat in their homes.

Vectren is offering helpful tips to keep your home safe while heating your home.

“As temperatures continue to drop and the need for heating your home increases, it’s important to keep safety in mind,” said Colleen Ryan, president of Vectren Energy Delivery-Ohio. “Safety begins with simple steps such as ensuring your furnace and fireplaces are properly ventilated and the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working condition.”

The electric company says they will not charge customers for calling about a gas leak inspection and they will respond to those types of calls 24 hours a day all year long.

The company has a list of tips on how to prevent fires, to safely use space heaters and what to do if their is a gas leak inside a home and more.

Tips for using space heaters:

Install and use appliances according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Consider using space heaters with automatic shut-off capabilities.

Never use unvented gas or kerosene heaters in closed spaces, especially sleeping areas.

Don’t use gas appliances such as an oven, range or clothes dryer to heat the home.

Leave a window cracked about an inch for ventilation and fresh air. Ventilation is important to keep fuel-burning space heaters from consuming too much oxygen in the house.

Do not leave a space heater on when you are not in the room or when you go to sleep and keep small children away from the unit at all times.

Electric space heaters should be checked for signs of fraying or splitting wires or overheating. Likewise, electric space heaters frequently cause fires by overloading electrical outlets.

Keep space heaters away from combustible materials/products.

When selecting a space heater, look for one that has been tested and certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory. These heaters have been determined to meet specific safety standards, and manufacturers are required to provide important use and care information to the consumer.

Tips for what to do if you smell natural gas:

Leave the home or business of the gas leak immediately and distance yourself from the building once outside, as well as areas where the odor of gas is noticeable.

Do not use the phone, cell phone, or text anyone while in the building or who may be in the building. If you notice the leak while talking on the phone, do not hang up.

Do not turn any lights, appliances or any electrical sources on or off.

Do not light matches.

Do not open or close windows.

Do not start a vehicle if it’s parked in a garage that’s attached to the home/business of the suspected leak nor utilize an automatic garage door opener upon exiting.

The activities listed above could trigger an ignition if gas has significantly accumulated.

Call Vectren at 1-800-227-1376 from somewhere other than the location of the gas leak.

Remain in a safe area until emergency personnel arrive and do not re-enter the premises.

Tips for Carbon Monoxide safety:

Make sure all appliances are properly installed and maintained and have a heating professional clean and check your heating and venting system every year.

Check vents, flue pipes and chimneys for corrosion or blockage.

Never run a vehicle or fuel-burning equipment in an enclosed place.

Install at least one CO detector near sleeping areas to add an extra measure of safety.

What to do if a gas line leaks:

Leave the area of the gas leak immediately and distance yourself from source of the odor/struck line, as well as areas where the odor of gas is noticeable.

Do not attempt to re-start or move powered equipment.

Call Vectren at 1-800-227-1376 from somewhere other than the location of the gas leak. The party responsible for the damage to the gas line should also call 911 and report the incident to police and/or fire officials and the state’s 811 center.

Remain in a safe area until emergency personnel arrive and do not enter the home/business or neighboring premises.