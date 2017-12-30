11-year-old rescued after sledding accident in Tipp City

WDTN Staff Published:
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tipp City EMS and firefighters, along with CareFlight nurses, prepare to load a young patient about the medical helicopter at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday following an ice rescue on a nearby pond after a sledding accident

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A sledding accident in Tipp City sends an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, officers were called to Tip Top Canning Road off First Street after 11:00 a.m. Saturday and found the boy stranded on an ice pond.

Police say the youth slid down a steep hill and slid onto the ice.

A Tipp City Police officer crossed the ice-covered pond to rescue the youth and got him safely to shore. First responders then used ropes to pull him up the embankment.

The boy was taken by CareFlight to a local hospital.

The 11-year-old’s name and condition have not been released.

