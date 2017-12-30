Fire officials: Kids playing with lighter spark house fire in Troy

WDTN Staff Published:

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Troy.

Crews were called to the home on West Race Street around 11:15 a.m. Saturday and found heavy smoke coming from the second story of the structure.

According to the chief of the Troy Fire Department, two kids playing with a lighter might have started the fire.

A woman did suffer some minor burns but is expected to be okay.

No one else was hurt.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damages.

Authorities say six family members were living in the house.

The Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s