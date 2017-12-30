Flyers drop A10 Opener at Duquesne

PITTSBURGH – Josh Cunningham tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds and Darrell Davis added 19 points as the Dayton Flyers fell to the Duquesne Dukes, 70-62, in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener.

Jordan Davis added eight points and three assists, while Trey Landers and Jalen Crutcher each scored seven points apiece.

Dayton dropped to 6-7 overall and 0-1 in league play.

FIRST HALF

After scoring 13 of Dayton’s first 23 points, Cunningham and Crutcher exited after picking up two fouls apiece with eight minutes remaining in the half.

That allowed Duquesne to finish on a 13-2 run to close the half and take a 38-34 lead to the locker room.

SECOND HALF

After the Flyers pulled within two, Duquesne took advantage of a 3:06 Dayton scoring drought to take a 53-47 lead with 11:23 left in regulation.

The Flyers regained the lead, 61-60, with 4:46 left in regulation, but the Dukes countered with a 6-0 run to take a 66-61 lead.

Duquesne extended its lead to 68-62 with 53 seconds to play. A pair of free throws extended the advantage to 70-62 with 21.6 seconds to go and finished the contest.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Cunningham had his fifth double-double of the year.

Darrell Davis has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.

The Flyers played without John Crosby, who was out with an upper body injury.

The last time the Flyers lost an A-10 opener was on Jan. 11, 2014 against Saint Louis.

Dayton started the second half 1 of 9 from three-point range.

The Flyers did not score a field goal in the last 5:31 of the contest.

It is the first losing month of December in the last 18 seasons for Dayton.

UP NEXT

Dayton hosts the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET.