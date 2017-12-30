Frigid air invades the Miami Valley: Wind chills 5 above to 10 below zero today

By Published: Updated:

 

 

Snowfall amounts of one to four inches have been reported across the Miami Valley.  Today temperatures will be steady to slowly falling to around 10 degrees by this afternoon.  Expect periods of flurries and snow showers through early this afternoon, with little additional accumulation expected.  The winds will pick up out of the northwest today and that may cause problems especially on county and rural roads with blowing and drifting snow.  This will cause road conditions to change rapidly and be slick. Wind chills will range from 5 above to 10 below today.

TODAY: Morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy and very cold. High 14  Wind Chills 5 above to 10 below zero.

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy.  Frigid. Low -1  Wind chills – 5 to -15

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very cold. High 12  Wind chills 0 to -15

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low -3  Wind Chills 0 to -15

High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley tonight and bring in Arctic air for the New Year.  Highs will be in the teens at best and lows generally below zero through Tuesday.

