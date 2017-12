DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is recovering after being mauled by 2 dogs in Dayton.

The attack happened on Huron Avenue near West Second Street just before 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Regional Dispatch says the man was attacked while walking his own dog.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The attacking dogs were later euthanized.

No word on who owns the dogs or if any charges will be filed.