Paramedics encourage preparation before winter activities

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – After a serious sledding accident in Tipp City Saturday that sent a boy to the hospital, first responders are reminding people of ways to stay safe while enjoying the snow.

With fresh snow on the ground, it was a busy day for sledding at Hills & Dales MetroPark in Kettering.

“I started recently in the last couple years wearing goggles ’cause it really protects your eyes,” said Jeff Hieber, who was sledding at the park Saturday.

One boy who was sledding, Levi, recently started wearing a helmet and goggles. He said the helmet makes him feel safer while sledding.

First responders agree wearing protective gear can be a plus.

“The speeds can get pretty high going down the hill,” said Lt. Robert Williams of the Huber Heights Fire Division. “So if you hit something at that speed, it’s almost like being in a car crash. Anything’s possible.”

Firefighters and paramedics in Huber Heights keep busy during the winter months – not just with rescues from icy waters, but also treating injuries like fractures and frostbite as people are having fun in the snow, Lt. Williams said.

One of the best ways you can keep yourself safe is being prepared, he added.

Before heading down the hill, Williams explained, it’s a good idea to know what’s around you and what’s underneath the snow where you are.

“The biggest thing is knowing your terrain – knowing what’s going to stop you at the end of the hill,” he said. “If it’s trees, if it’s a pond, if it’s a ditch.”

That includes avoiding any bodies of water, he added.

“The safest thing you can do is stay off the ice,” Williams said. “There’s no great way of telling if the ice is going to be thick enough to hold you or multiple people.”

Firefighters sometimes have to put on ice suits and bring supplies like throwing bags when making rescues on the icy waters, Williams explained.

“It takes a lot of people,” he said. “It takes a lot of resources. We’ll deplete most of our department for that type of rescue. We have anything from an all-terrain vehicle to inflatable boats.”

At Hills & Dales MetroPark, people like Hieber say they make sure everyone is staying safe.

“This is one of the areas that we all kind of look out for each other,” he said. “A lot of times you’ll see people that are falling down, and you check to see if they’re okay or they got the wind knocked out of them.”

It’s also important to dress warm to avoid problems like frostbite, Williams said.

If you plan on heading out to enjoy any winter activities, Williams encourages people not to go alone in case something goes wrong.