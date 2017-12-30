Police searching for robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for the man who robbed a Dayton Dollar General store.

Officers were called to the Dollar General in the 2200 block of North Gettysburg Avenue near Queens Avenue around 6:30 Saturday night.

Investigators say a black male told employees he had a gun under his jacket and demanded money.

It’s not clear if he was able to get away with anything before fleeing.

K9 units were called to help track the suspect.

No injuries have been reported from the robbery.