Raiders defeat IUPUI

Wright State Sports Information Published:

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team remained undefeated in league play with a 60-52 decision over IUPUI at the WSU Nutter Center Saturday night.  Senior Grant Benzinger paced the win with 16 points as Justin Mitchell posted his third double-double of the year with 11 points and 13 rebounds.  He also became just the 19th player to grab 500 career rebounds.

GAME SUMMARY
First Half Highlights

The Raiders held a 26-19 led at the intermission.

  • Senior Justin Mitchell led the Raiders with seven points, eight rebounds and three steals.
  • Parker Ernsthausen and Jaylon Hall each pitched in six points
  • The Raider defense forced 12 turnovers.

Second Half Highlights

Benzinger led the way in the second half with 13 points, ending with 16 overall.  He hit four threes for the game.

  • Mitchell had 11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
  • Ernsthausen was one point shy of his season high with 10 points as he registered his second double-figure effort of the year.
  • The Raiders had 10 steals for the fourth time this year and second straight game.
  • WSU outrebounded the Jags 38-29.

FACTS AND FIGURES

  • WSU outscored IUPUI 22-18 in the paint but the Jags bench scored 21 points to WSU’s 17.
  • The Raiders haven’t started league play 2-0 since 2012-13 when they opened at 4-0.
  • Wright State is now 10-5, 2-0.

POST-GAME REACTION

“We are not very good offensively right now.  We seem to pass when we should shoot and shoot when we should pass.  But, we are really good defensively and rebounding right now and that is helping us.”
–WSU Head Coach Scott Nagy

NEXT UP

  • The Raiders will play at Detroit Mercy Friday, January 5 at 9 pm.  The game will be shown on ESPNU.
  • The Titans are 4-10, 0-1 and will play at Milwaukee Saturday night.

