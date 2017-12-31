9 apply for medical marijuana lab testing licenses in Ohio

Associated Press Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nine public and private entities in Ohio have applied for licenses to test the quality and potency of medical marijuana, with three of the applicants focusing on locations in central Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, Central State University in Wilberforce and Hocking Technical College in Nelsonville were the only two public colleges to apply. Cleveland.com reports the state’s medical marijuana law requires marijuana to be tested by a lab independent from cultivators and dispensaries.

The records released earlier this month included the proposed testing lab location and primary contact for each but did not include information about others who own or have a stake in the companies.

There is no limit to the number of testing lab licenses the department can award.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s