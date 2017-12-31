Endangered missing adult alert issued in Dayton

By Published:

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Dayton Police Department for Montgomery County.

Be on the lookout for a missing adult, 85-year-old Vernon Charette. On December 31, 2017 at 2:30 PM, Mr. Charette left his residence on foot and has failed to return.

The incident took place in Montgomery County, OH On Indiana Avenue in the city of Dayton 45410.

The adult is a White male, is 5’10” tall, weighs 207lbs, and has grey hair and brown eyes. Mr. Charette suffers from Dementia and may be confused. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage undershirt, tan pants, a black hat, and black sneakers.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

