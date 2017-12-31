Expect temperatures around zero to ring in 2018 tonight.

******WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL 11 AM ******

A fast moving weather disturbance will affect parts of the Miami Valley today. Snow showers and flurries will be possible. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Bitterly cold air is expected as we ring in the new year tonight. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather, in lots of layers if you will be outside today or tonight.

TODAY: Scattered snow showers, then, partly to mostly cloudy and very cold. High 11. Wind chills 0 to -15.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Low -4. Wind Chills 0 to -15.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Unseasonably cold. High near 10 above. Wind chills in the single digits to the single digits below zero.

Frigid conditions will continue through Tuesday. The record low for New Year’s Day is -8 set back in 1968.