Montgomery County to receive grant to fight homelessness

Associated Press Published:
Homefull hosts a homelessness awareness event in Dayton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Development Services Agency is providing grants around the state to support homelessness prevention and emergency shelters.

According to the agency, Montgomery County will receive the most grant money with more than $1.2 million going toward two county entities for homelessness crisis response. More than $25.8 million in total will be given to support homeless people in Ohio looking for temporary shelters and permanent housing.

Approximately 39,000 Ohioans will be assisted through the program, with funds coming from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund and the Federal Emergency Solutions Grant program.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s