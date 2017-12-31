Montgomery County to receive grant to fight homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Development Services Agency is providing grants around the state to support homelessness prevention and emergency shelters.

According to the agency, Montgomery County will receive the most grant money with more than $1.2 million going toward two county entities for homelessness crisis response. More than $25.8 million in total will be given to support homeless people in Ohio looking for temporary shelters and permanent housing.

Approximately 39,000 Ohioans will be assisted through the program, with funds coming from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund and the Federal Emergency Solutions Grant program.