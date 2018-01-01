Brave souls make annual New Year’s plunge into Ohio river

By Published: Updated:

WATERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Several people have repeated an annual New Year’s Day tradition by plunging into Ohio’s Maumee River near Toledo.

The Blade reports temperatures hovered around 10 degrees Monday, much colder than last year.

First-time participants Christy Frank and Jackie Zoltaszek dressed up as unicorns. Frank told paper that overcoming a fun challenge seemed like a good start to the new year.

The event is held each January 1 in honor of the late Herb Mericle, a Waterville resident who did it for many years at exactly 2:30 p.m.

A planned polar bear plunge in Cleveland was canceled because ice was too thick on Lake Erie.

WKYC-TV says crews had a hard time digging a hole in the water by Edgewater Park.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s