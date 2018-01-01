Developer known for renovations buys basket-shaped building

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — A developer with a specialty renovating historic structures has bought the basket-shaped Ohio building formerly used by employees of The Longaberger Co.

Canton-based developer Steve Coon and his partner, Bobby George, of Cleveland, closed on the building in central Ohio Friday. The iconic basket structure had stood empty for more than a year.

Coon said he has a “big vision in mind” for the building with details to come.

Licking County Treasurer Olivia Parkinson says a large amount of back taxes owed on the building are expected to be paid this week.

Longaberger opened the $32 million building in 1997 but later suffered financial problems as sales dropped off.

Coon hopes to place the structure on the National Register of Historic Places.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.