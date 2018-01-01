Frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills this New Year’s Day.

******WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL NOON ON TUESDAY******

Bitterly cold air and dangerous wind chills are expected this New Year’s day and for the next couple of days. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather, in lots of layers if you will be outside. Frostbite can develop on unprotected skin in less than 30 minutes. Be sure to bring your pets indoors to protect them from the extreme cold and wind as well. Some flurries are possible as well today due to the extreme cold conditions.

TODAY: The arctic blast continues with a few flurries possible. Clouds mixed with sunshine. Highs in the single digits. Wind chills as low as -30 possible.

TONIGHT: Bitter cold continues and dangerous wind chills. Low -7. Wind chills -10 to -30.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High around 10. Wind chills -10 to -30

Unseasonably cold conditions will continue through Tuesday. The record low for New Year’s Day is -8 set back in 1968. We will see a brief warm up on Wednesday before another shot of arctic air moves in for the rest of the week.