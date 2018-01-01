Local couple found dead in their home on New Year’s Day

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West carrollton police are investigating after a couple is found dead in their home.

Officers responded reports of two unresponsive subjects at a residence on Enxing Avenue around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the couple as 83-year-old John and Alma Smelko of West Carollton.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday, January 2nd.

The cause of their deaths remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for new information.