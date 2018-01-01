Marvin Lewis still unsure of future with Bengals

Associated Press Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Marvin Lewis talked to owner Mike Brown about his future with the Bengals on Monday, but they reached no conclusions and planned more discussions.

The Bengals failed to make the playoffs for the second straight season, and Lewis’ contract is ending after his 15th year in Cincinnati. He said Monday that he’s not sure he’ll be back. He and Brown had a general discussion about the team’s future.

Lewis said the organization has to do a better job of building a team that can win the AFC North. The Bengals chose to have one of the youngest teams in Lewis’ tenure, and they won seven games. Lewis says it’s important that the coach and front office are on the same page.

