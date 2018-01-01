Residents without heat, water after water main break

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Several residents in Harrison Township are without water and some without heat after a water main break early Monday morning.

According to the Harrison Township Fire Department, around 7:30 a.m. Monday a water main burst on Koehler Avenue near Dixie Drive, cutting off water to nearly 40 homes. As of Monday night, many residents are still without water.

It impacted dozens of homes along Koehler Avenue from Dixie Avenue to Payne Avenue. The Harrison Township Fire Department was actually responding to a fire in the same neighborhood when the water main burst. As of Monday night, crews had been on scene for at least 15 hours.

The water main break forced Vectren to shut off gas to several homes on Koehler Avenue because the water lines run close the gas lines.

At least 2 people 2 NEWS spoke with have been without heat since 4:30 this afternoon. Other residents have heat through their electricity.

Another resident 2 NEWS spoke with was without water for about 2 hours before all of his utilities were turned back on.

“I feel sorry for those people who don’t have any heat or anything,” Rod Abrams said. “We were without water for maybe a couple hours so we took off and went and bought some just in case and we came back and it was back on and they’ve been working on it ever since we’ve been here.”

Residents without heat tell 2 NEWS Vectren tells them their heat will be back on sometime Tuesday.

2 NEWS has reached out to Vectren for comment, but have not heard back.