Two people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 people are dead after separate incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning. Firefighters are now warning people about the dangers before heating your home.

Carbon monoxide or CO is known as the “invisible killer” and every year in the US more than 100 people die from unintentional exposure. That’s exactly what happened to a man and woman in Dayton.

According to police reports, officers were called to a home on Speice Avenue near Mertland Avenue in Dayton on a report on a unresponsive woman. That woman, 65-year-old Mulumebit Dejene, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The Montgomery Coroner’s Office confirmed there were high levels of carbon monoxide in her system.

Just two days before, another case of carbon monoxide poisoning was reported at a home on Bluecrest Avenue near Wittenberg Avenue in Dayton. 49-year-old Robert Choice was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

CO deaths are most common around the cold months, especially when temperatures are in the single digits or lower. Fire officials says double check all of your CO alarms before using any alternative heating methods.

“If you do have gas appliances,” Huber Heights Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Muhl said. “Or if you use a fire place or something with an open flame combustion, it is really critical that you have a working carbon monoxide detectors.”

Carbon monoxide detectors run anywhere from $15 to $30. They usually last about 3 to 5 years.

Chief Muhl recommends having CO detectors on each level of your home.