Victims identified from deadly Mechanicsburg shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Champaign County coroner identified the man killed in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Mechanicsburg.

The man is identified as 51-year-old Joe Hooper.

His wife, 48-year-old Pamelia Hooper, also suffered a gunshot wound. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to treat her injuries.

Deputies were called to a ‘shooting situation’ in the 9000 block of Loveless Road just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday with two people down.

Just after 2 p.m. the shooting incident was reported as contained. At 2:40 p.m. the Champaign County Coroner called to the scene on the report of a deceased male.

The shooting remains under investigation.

