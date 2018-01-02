Austin couple accused of having oral sex at restaurant

By Published:
Lashanda Fisher, 27, and Jonathan Hightower, 30, are accused of public lewdness (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police arrested a man and woman last Saturday after a manager at a Baby Acapulco Restaurant told police the pair was “engaged in oral sex” while sitting in a booth.

The sex act happened inside the restaurant located on Interstate 35 and Howard Lane around 10:24 p.m.

Two witnesses told officers they were eating at the restaurant with their children when they saw the public lewdness. One witness said she “saw the female’s head bobbing up and down towards the male suspect’s groin for about 5 minutes,” according to an arrest affidavit. Surveillance video from inside the restaurant confirmed the action.

By the time officers got to the restaurant, the couple had paid and left but officers found them parked at a gas station near the restaurant, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jonathan Hightower, 31, and Lashanda Fisher, 28, were both charged with public lewdness. Hightower and Fisher were both released from the Travis County Jail on $3,000 bond.

