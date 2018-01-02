Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis signs two-year contract through 2019

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bengals signed Head Coach Marvin Lewis to a two-year contract through the 2019 season.

Lewis is extending his contract as his Bengal-record head coach tenure to 16 season.

Lewis had 125 career victories with the Bengals and it is the 26th all-time in NFL history and the fourth among active coaches.

“Marvin Lewis has been an important member of the Cincinnati community and the Bengals family for the past 15 years, and we are happy to have reached this agreement,” said Bengals President Mike Brown. “Marvin has made significant contributions during his time here. While recently we have fallen short of our expectations, we have full confidence in Marvin to re-establish winning football in 2018.”

Lewis was the consensus choice for NFL Coach of the Year in 2009, when the Bengals won the AFC North Division while sweeping all six division games. The Bengals also were AFC North champions under Lewis in 2005, ’13 and ’15.

Lewis was named the ninth head coach in Bengals history on Jan. 14, 2003.

“My family and I are very grateful for the opportunity to stay in Cincinnati and continue my career with the Bengals,” said Lewis. “My job is to win a World Championship. We have a talented roster full of veteran leaders and emerging young stars, and I am committed to making the necessary improvements to put this team in the best position to win.”

