Bond set for woman accused of theft from Ohio cancer charity

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — A North Carolina woman is being held on $500,000 bond, accused of stealing from an Ohio cancer charity.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn says Michelle M. Lowery-Rowan, 46, is accused of stealing more than $7,500 from the Chix 4 a Cure account through Ohio University Credit Union. She is also accused of spending more than $7,500 on personal expenses on a Chix 4 a Cure credit card.

Police say she used the money for personal expenses, including travel, household expenses, concert tickets and registration for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Blackburn says she created records, including bank statements, to cover up the theft.

In court, Lowery-Rowan pleaded not guilty to three counts of money laundering, two counts of grand theft, two counts of telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, forgery and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

