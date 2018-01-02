Chiefs make roster moves ahead of playoff game vs Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs put wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and running back Akeem Hunt on injured reserve and added wide receiver Marcus Kemp and running back C.J. Spiller to the roster on Tuesday.

Kansas City is preparing for its AFC wild-card playoff game against Tennessee on Saturday.

Thomas broke his leg during the Chiefs’ victory in Denver on Sunday, while Hunt left the game with an ankle injury. Both have provided depth this season, especially on special teams.

Kemp has spent the season on the practice squad, while Spiller has been on and off the roster several times. The veteran running back’s presence is especially helpful with Charcandrick West, the primary backup to Kareem Hunt, who has been dealing with an illness.

West was inactive last week, but participated in Tuesday’s practice.

