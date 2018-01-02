Close Call: Officer slides to safety

By Published:

(NBC News) Dashcam footage shows a Texas police officer narrowly avoids being hit by a passing car while responding to a traffic accident on an ice-covered highway.

It happened Sunday in the city of Hurst, northeast of Fort Worth.

The officer was responding to an accident on Highway 121 after a car crashed on the icy road.

The video released by the Hurst Police Department shows the officer carefully walking on the ice near the vehicle when another car slides toward him out of control.

The officer tries to get out of the way and then slips himself, moving towards oncoming traffic.

The sliding car narrowly misses him as he pulls his hand out of the way of its tires just in the nick of time.

