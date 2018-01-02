Concerns about flu shot effectiveness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association says this year, flu season started a little earlier and the symptoms seem to be a lot worse.

Association president Bryan Bucklew said authorities are still trying to figure out if this season’s flu vaccine is not as effective as it has been in past years.

He said there’s been “a definite uptick” in hospitalizations, across The Miami Valley – all because of the flu.

“It’s the largest increase in flu hospitalizations that we’ve seen in probably the last three or four years,” Bucklew said.

The CDC has elevated flu activity to widespread – the highest level.

On Friday, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association announced visitor restrictions at hospitals to prevent the spread of the flu.

Bucklew compared statistics gathered in December to past years.

“We’ve seen a 192% increase since the beginning of the month and over 50% increase in just the last week,” Bucklew said.

There are concerns this year’s flu strand is a lot more infections, than years prior.

“We won’t know the full extent on how effective the flu vaccine is until the end of the flu season, which is in march,” Bucklew said.

However, he said getting the flu shot is still a good idea.

“So if you haven’t got your flu vaccination, there’s still enough time to get it to make sure you’re not only protecting yourself, but also your family, your friends, and your co-workers.”

 

