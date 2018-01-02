Crews battle apartment fire in Sidney

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — An apartment was damaged by fire in Sidney Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 700 block of Country Side Lane around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they began searching a three-story apartment complex that houses 12 units.

People inside were evacuated as firefighters searched for the source of the alarm.

Crews found smoke and fire inside an apartment on the first floor. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, containing it to the family room of the apartment.

Fire officials estimated damages at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents of the apartment.

No one was hurt. Fire officials credit working smoke detectors at the apartment for helping everyone escape unharmed.

The fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s