Crews battle apartment fire in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — An apartment was damaged by fire in Sidney Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 700 block of Country Side Lane around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they began searching a three-story apartment complex that houses 12 units.

People inside were evacuated as firefighters searched for the source of the alarm.

Crews found smoke and fire inside an apartment on the first floor. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, containing it to the family room of the apartment.

Fire officials estimated damages at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents of the apartment.

No one was hurt. Fire officials credit working smoke detectors at the apartment for helping everyone escape unharmed.

The fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.