Freezing pipes a big issue in freezing weather

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – When the temperature drops below zero, frozen pipes become a huge problem.

Trinity Waters of Southtown Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical says they’ve been receiving several calls about the problem, lately.

“I started at 7am, I’m already on my fourth frozen pipe call,” Waters said.

The forecast is calling for frigid temperatures, this week, and Waters say it doesn’t take long for the water in your pipes to turn to ice.

“Within probably two to three hours you can have a frozen pipe lines,” he said.

It was a problem that occurred quite suddenly for homeowner, Carrie Hines. The problem pipe is in her laundry room.

“Because it’s been extremely cold. Dipping below zero, it froze up,” Hines said. “We don’t have the faucet, the washer, or the restroom… I can’t wash clothes, right now.”

Waters says proper insulation is the best way to stop a pipe from freezing. Another good move? Leave the water running, just a little.

“A lot of people just do the drip. A mild trickle,” Waters said. “That makes a big difference. It really does. It actually keeps the water moving in the lines instead of just staying in the line and freezing.”

He says there are times when thawing a pipe becomes a costly problem.

“Hopefully we thaw them out and you’re fine. But a lot of times we thaw them out and there’s a broke line in the wall,” Waters said. “And then we’re actually cutting walls open, we’re cutting floors open.”

He said if your pipes get frozen this winter, the problem usually costs around two to five hundred dollars. But if they have to go into the walls or the floor, that can run into the thousands.

