Grateful Bills fans donate over $100,000 to Andy Dalton Foundation

WLWT Digital Staff Published: Updated:
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton prepares to pass in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) —The Bengals ended their season Sunday on a high note with a win against the Baltimore Ravens.

And no one is more grateful for that than Buffalo Bills fans.

Confused? Well, the win knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs and pushed the Bills in. The Bills haven’t been to the playoffs in 17 years, so this is a really big deal.

And fans in Buffalo are showing their appreciation by donating to the Andy Dalton Foundation – in increments of $17.

As of Tuesday morning, 4,500 people have contributed for $104,000, officials with the foundation said.

