Montgomery Co. Animal Resource taking calls on cold pets

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Frigid temperatures have officers and animal resource staff responding to calls of pets left out in the cold.

On Monday, Dayton Police responded to a call of 2 dogs that appeared to be abandoned. When officers went to check ,one dog was shot after it charged an officer.

In the police report; the officer says the dogs became aggressive and started climbing a four foot gate.

The officer backed away and was the charged by one of the dogs.

The officer then fired 10 rounds at one dog. Both dogs darted back over the fence.

The Animal Resource Center took over and brought the dogs back to their facility.

“We’ve see an uptick in calls for dogs because of this weather,” said Bob Sexton of the Montgomery County ARC.

Sexton says the winter months mean more calls from concerned neighbors and more stray pickups.

“The ideal situation is to bring the animal inside. They are part of the family and they should be inside with the family. That’s where they want to be,” said Sexton.

He understands that’s not always possible.

“The shelters. If they are outside. Besides a dry bedding, we recommend they are elevated and off the ground. So it’s not sitting on the frozen ground,” said Sexton.

Making sure your pets have water, food and extra warmth is critical when temperatures drop below freezing. Water will quickly freeze in these temperatures.

If you find a pet that has succumb to the elements. Make sure to give the ARC a call.

“We would come out and investigate. To see what actually happened. If it leads to criminal charges, they could be filed,” said Sexton.

The condition of the dog shot on Monday isn’t known.

