Officers looking for armed robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are looking for a suspect after receiving reports about an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Dayton.

The incident happened in the 8126 block of North Main Street Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. where a suspect walked into the Dollar General store and showed a gun and ran way, according to Regional Dispatch.

Officials said no one was hurt and they do not have any word on if anything was taken from the store.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call Regional Dispatch at (937) 225- 4357.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.