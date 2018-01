DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters say careless smoking likely caused a fire early Tuesday morning in Dayton.

Crews were called to the 4100 block of East Third Street near Cherrywood Avenue around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday.

Investigators say carelessly discarded smoking materials sparked the flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom, and everyone inside made it out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting the home’s residents find a place to stay.