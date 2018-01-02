Ohio minimum wage goes up 15 cents an hour in 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Around 150,000 Ohio workers who are paid minimum wage will see a pay raise.

Ohio’s hourly minimum wage rate is going up by 15 cents an hour from $8.15 to $8.30 as of Monday, January 1st.

Dayton resident, 33-year-old Sean Parks works at a fast-food restaurant making minimum wage and believes the increase isn’t enough.

“Can’t nobody feed their families off of that. Can’t nobody eat off of that,” said Parks.

Workers who receive tips will get a wage increase from $4.08 an hour to $4.15.

The minimum wage increase is not due to action take by any Ohio legislature. In 2006, Ohio voters approved a measure that basically ties the minimum wage each year to inflation.

Montgomery County Development Services Communications Coordinator Mark Anderson views minimum wage as a stepping stone.

“We have to keep in mind this is a minimum standard. It’s not meant to be a lifelong sustaining wage,” said Anderson.

In 2016, there was a push to boost Ohio’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The effort was heavily backed by Senator Sherrod Brown.

“I don’t know that Ohio or any other state would end up with a $15 dollar minimum wage any time soon,” said Anderson.

While Parks hopes the state minimum wage will continue to increase he worries it will tempt companies to replace humans with automation and robots.

“Just cause it’s cheaper and that’s what everyone is trying to do, save money,” said Parks.

Ohio is one of 18 states raising the minimum wage in 2018. The federal wage rate of $7.25 an hour will remain in effect next year.