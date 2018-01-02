Patients relieved as Premier Health, UnitedHealthcare reach deal

Related Coverage Premier Health, UHC reach health insurance deal

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – As Premier Health and UnitedHealthcare reach a new agreement, many patients in the Miami Valley say they’re relieved, but some are also unsure if they will return to their old doctors.

The new, multi-year deal comes after Premier Health and UnitedHealthcare’s previous agreement expired in May. For the past eight months, United Healthcare patients were out-of-network at Premier, forcing many people to find new doctors.

As of April, roughly 70,000 people who were patients of Premier were covered by UnitedHealthcare.

“It’s just a lot of uncertainty, and when you’re in the middle of all this, trying to recover – I had additional surgery recently – it’s just traumatizing,” said Premier Health patient Suzanne Geisler.

It has been a difficult eight months for Geisler. She has been through several surgeries and physical therapy after a serious car crash in 2016. On top of that, she said, she had to find new doctors.

“It’s just a lot to think about,” Geisler said. “When you need to put your energy in healing, you really need to think about getting better and not where am I going to go for treatment?”

Geisler is covered by UnitedHealthcare through her husband’s employer, and all of her doctors were under Premier.

Some doctors allowed her to pay an additional $5 in co-pay to stay, she said. But she had to go elsewhere for some other services. That included saying goodbye to her primary care physician of more than 20 years.

“I’ve done all this research,” Geisler said. “I have a new doctor. Should I keep her, should I go back? How long is this deal going to be for?”

We reached out to both sides to find out more about the details of the agreement. A spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare sent us a statement, saying, “The details of our contract are confidential, however, we are pleased with the renewed relationship and how it will promote quality, affordable care for the people in the Dayton community.”

Premier Health officials said they’re also pleased with the new deal. In a statement, president and CEO Mary Boosalis said, “We are very happy to have found common ground and a way that Premier Health and UnitedHealthcare can work collaboratively to extend quality, patient-centered care in our communities.”

Meanwhile, Suzanne Geisler said she is relieved but is still frustrated it took so long.

“People want to feel secure in their choices,” she said. “They don’t want to feel like in the back of their mind, ‘Oh, I might have to change doctors.'”

2 NEWS is still waiting to hear back from Premier Health to get more details about the agreement.

According to officials, the new deal went into effect New Year’s Day. The new agreement also covers Medicare Advantage patients.