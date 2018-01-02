RTA Board of Trustees to discuss possible adjustments to routes and fees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA Board of Trustees is holding a public meeting Tuesday to discuss new possible adjustments to bus routes and fees in 2018.

The agenda says the RTA Boad of Trustee members are expected to talk about service modifications and transit fare adjustments as well as other items.

The public meeting is expected to begin at 3:00 p.m. January 2.

