Safety warnings issued as bitter cold grips Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The bitter cold that has frozen the Miami Valley is prompting safety warnings and a wind chill advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday. That advisory means the cold weather can be dangerous.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says temperatures will reach 12-degrees for a high Tuesday afternoon and we will be dry with lots of sunshine. On Wednesday, a disturbance may bring a few light snow showers to the area, but any accumulation will be minimal.

As the mercury drops your chances of frostbite and hypothermia rise. Frostbite can develop on unprotected skin in less than a half hour.

Experts say it is critically important to bundle up Tuesday and you will want to dress in layers with a hat. Wear mittens instead of gloves if you can.

Keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle with a blanket, flashlight and food supplies and be sure to bring your pets indoors to protect them from the extreme cold.

If you experience any symptoms of hypothermia like uncontrollable shivering, memory loss or disorientation you should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

