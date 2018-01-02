Special discount for local marathon available Tuesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration for a local marathon race opened Tuesday morning with a special discount.

This information comes from our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette.

The 22nd annual Air Force Marathon will be September 14 and 15 and is having a New Year’s Resolution special discount when participants register for the event January 2.

Participants who register that day will save $10 off the full or half marathon and $5 off the 10K or 5K.

The price for each race will increase from $5 to $20 by 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3.

Click here to look up and register for the different races and events.

