Special discount for local marathon available Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
U.S. Air Force Marathon (WDTN Photo/Jake Ryle)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration for a local marathon race opened Tuesday morning with a special discount.

This information comes from our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette.

The 22nd annual Air Force Marathon will be September 14 and 15 and is having a New Year’s Resolution special discount when participants register for the event January 2.

Participants who register that day will save $10 off the full or half marathon and $5 off the 10K or 5K.

The price for each race will increase from $5 to $20 by 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3.

Click here to look up and register for the different races and events.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s