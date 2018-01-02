Springfield woman wins Home for the Holidays contest

By Published: Updated:
WDTN Vice President and General Manager Joe Abouzeid presents a check to Jackie Brewer who is the Home for the Holiday contest winner.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One lucky local woman will now have someone else paying her rent during the New Year.

Jackie Brewer won WDTN’s Home for the Holidays contest and  WDTN Vice President and General Manager Joe Abouzeid present the check to Brewer Tuesday, January 2.

Brewer told 2 NEWS what she plans to do with the money that she’ll save from paying her rent.

“I will pay off a little bit of debt and I’m going to make a donation to my after school reading program Eagle and Dove Academy,” Brewer said.

Congratulations to Jackie Brewer!

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s