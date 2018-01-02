Springfield woman wins Home for the Holidays contest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One lucky local woman will now have someone else paying her rent during the New Year.

Jackie Brewer won WDTN’s Home for the Holidays contest and WDTN Vice President and General Manager Joe Abouzeid present the check to Brewer Tuesday, January 2.

Brewer told 2 NEWS what she plans to do with the money that she’ll save from paying her rent.

“I will pay off a little bit of debt and I’m going to make a donation to my after school reading program Eagle and Dove Academy,” Brewer said.

Congratulations to Jackie Brewer!