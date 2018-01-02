Subzero temperatures cost homeowners big bucks in repairs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The freezing weather has hardware stores seeing a major bump in business as customers stock up on winter supplies.

Hardware stores are seeing green this winter.

“Oh, it’s busy,” Westlake Ace Hardware Store Associate Roy Roberts said. “It’s just one customer after the other.”

Customers are in search of hot ticket items for the frigid cold, like ice scrapers, ice melt, shovels and deicer for your wiper blades.

Customers like Marcine Hill are staying safe this winter and investing in new carbon monoxide detectors after her furnace broke Monday night when temperatures reached below zero.

“The temperature in my house,” Marcine Hill said. “Was like 59 degrees so I knew I had big problems.”

Hill woke up freezing cold and discovered her furnace had stopped working. As she waited for her repairman she did her best to keep warm.

“I put like 3 blankets over the top of me,” Hill said. “Two pairs of socks and my pants and a couple pairs of shirts and a couple more shirts.”

By 5:30 a.m. her new furnace was installed and running.

“I’m all warm,” Hill said. “And toasty now 6 hours later.”

Other customers, like Sherie Carpenter, were forced to buy insulation strips for her doors to better keep warm.

“I can see a little space where air is getting in,” Carpenter said. “So I want to seal that up and make it as tight as possible so I can keep warm.”

Insulation isn’t the only item Carpenter had to stock up on.

“I had to get salt,” Carpenter said. “And had to get new shovels so now I’m okay on that.”

Roberts says sales are higher than normal around this time. He says customers should be patient as they work to restock the shelves before the next round of snow.

“We do have a lot of business,” Robert said. ” You just have to wait on the customer because the customer comes first.”