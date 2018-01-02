The Rusty Bucket

Citrus Roasted Salmon

Single Serving

Salmon – 7 oz. filet

Oil, 90/10 Blend – 1 oz.

Butter, Garlic-Parsley – ¼ oz.

Salt & Pepper – 1 tsp.

Asparagus, blanched – 6 pieces

Citrus Vinaigrette – 1 oz.

Parsley, chopped – ¼ tsp.

Quinoa and Farro Salad – 1 serving

1. Season salmon with salt and sear salmon in hot sauté pan until lightly browned and finish in a 350 degree oven until medium, 6-7 minutes.

2. Reheat asparagus in boiling water until hot, then sauté in garlic butter.

4. Place Quinoa and Farro Salad on left side of a heated platter and asparagus on right side of platter, next to one another.

5. Lay salmon half on asparagus and add tempered garlic butter over the salmon and a little in front of salmon, drizzle with citrus vinaigrette on the plate just in front of the salmon.

6. Garnish with parsley.

Quinoa and Farro Salad

Quinoa

Rice/Veg Mix – Rice, Corn, Red & Green Bell Peppers

Parsley, chopped

Almonds, sliced

Pecans

Golden Raisins

Citrus Vinaigrette

Salt & Pepper

Cook rice, add all ingredients and mix well.

Citrus Vinaigrette

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice – 2 oz.

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice – 2 oz.

Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice – 2 oz.

Golden Balsamic Vinegar – 6 oz.

Dijon Mustard – 1 ½ cup

Kosher Salt – 1 tsp.

Shallots, Minced – ½ tsp

Olive Oil/Canola Oil Blend – 12 oz.

1. Juice all citrus and strain

2. Add citrus juice, balsamic, shallots, mustard, and seasoning to blender

3. Slowly add oil until emulsified

4. Chill and serve

Harvest Salad

Single Serving

Marinated Chicken Breast – 1 serving

Harvest Salad Mix

Rice/Veg Mix

Quinoa

Cherry Tomatoes – 1 oz.

Dried Cranberries – 1 oz.

Almonds, sliced – 2 tsp.

Pecans – 2 tsp.

Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette – 2 oz.

Parsley

1. Place marinated chicken on flat top until cooked, slice and place on left side of oval plate

2. In mixing bowl add all ingredients, except nuts, and toss with Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette

4. Place on other side of the oval

5. Garnish with the nuts and parsley.

Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette

Makes 2 Quarts

Garlic Puree – ¼ cup

Sherry Vinegar – ½ cup

Kosher Salt – 2 Tbsp

Granulated Sugar – ½ cup

Dijon Mustard – ¼ cup

Olive Oil/Canola Oil Blend – 4 cups

Black Pepper – 2 tsp.

Oregano (dry) – 1 Tbsp

Shallots, minced – ¼ cup

Water – 6 oz.

Whole Grain Mustard – ½ cup

1. Add all ingredient except oil into a blender

2. Add oil slowly until dressing is emulsified