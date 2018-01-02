The Rusty Bucket

Citrus Roasted Salmon
Single Serving
Salmon – 7 oz. filet
Oil, 90/10 Blend – 1 oz.
Butter, Garlic-Parsley – ¼ oz.
Salt & Pepper – 1 tsp.
Asparagus, blanched – 6 pieces
Citrus Vinaigrette – 1 oz.
Parsley, chopped – ¼ tsp.
Quinoa and Farro Salad – 1 serving
1. Season salmon with salt and sear salmon in hot sauté pan until lightly browned and finish in a 350 degree oven until medium, 6-7 minutes.
2. Reheat asparagus in boiling water until hot, then sauté in garlic butter.
4. Place Quinoa and Farro Salad on left side of a heated platter and asparagus on right side of platter, next to one another.
5. Lay salmon half on asparagus and add tempered garlic butter over the salmon and a little in front of salmon, drizzle with citrus vinaigrette on the plate just in front of the salmon.
6. Garnish with parsley.
Quinoa and Farro Salad
Quinoa
Rice/Veg Mix – Rice, Corn, Red & Green Bell Peppers
Parsley, chopped
Almonds, sliced
Pecans
Golden Raisins
Citrus Vinaigrette
Salt & Pepper
Cook rice, add all ingredients and mix well.
Citrus Vinaigrette
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice – 2 oz.
Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice – 2 oz.
Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice – 2 oz.
Golden Balsamic Vinegar – 6 oz.
Dijon Mustard – 1 ½ cup
Kosher Salt – 1 tsp.
Shallots, Minced – ½ tsp
Olive Oil/Canola Oil Blend – 12 oz.
1. Juice all citrus and strain
2. Add citrus juice, balsamic, shallots, mustard, and seasoning to blender
3. Slowly add oil until emulsified
4. Chill and serve
Harvest Salad
Single Serving
Marinated Chicken Breast – 1 serving
Harvest Salad Mix
Rice/Veg Mix
Quinoa
Cherry Tomatoes – 1 oz.
Dried Cranberries – 1 oz.
Almonds, sliced – 2 tsp.
Pecans – 2 tsp.
Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette – 2 oz.
Parsley
1. Place marinated chicken on flat top until cooked, slice and place on left side of oval plate
2. In mixing bowl add all ingredients, except nuts, and toss with Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette
4. Place on other side of the oval
5. Garnish with the nuts and parsley.
Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette
Makes 2 Quarts
Garlic Puree – ¼ cup
Sherry Vinegar – ½ cup
Kosher Salt – 2 Tbsp
Granulated Sugar – ½ cup
Dijon Mustard – ¼ cup
Olive Oil/Canola Oil Blend – 4 cups
Black Pepper – 2 tsp.
Oregano (dry) – 1 Tbsp
Shallots, minced – ¼ cup
Water – 6 oz.
Whole Grain Mustard – ½ cup
1. Add all ingredient except oil into a blender
2. Add oil slowly until dressing is emulsified