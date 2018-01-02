Trump taking credit for zero airline fatalities

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to be taking credit for zero commercial airline fatalities in 2017.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that since taking office “I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”

It is fact that there were no commercial airline fatalities in the world in 2017, but that’s due to far more than just U.S. influence.

Airline deaths have been dropping in the U.S. and around the world for more than a decade.

The last commercial airline fatalities in the U.S. happened in July 2013. Three passengers were killed when Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.

