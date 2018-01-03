19-year-old college freshman takes office as city councilman

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A 19-year-old who launched his campaign for a council seat in an Ohio city while still in high school has officially taken office.

Eric Harmon tells WEWS-TV he’s expecting a busy four years as he starts his first term as at-large member of the Uhrichsville City Council and his second semester at Kent State’s Tuscarawas campus.

A Democrat, Harmon ran unopposed to replace former Councilwoman Linda Davis, who had served the city since before Harmon was born. He announced his intention to seek the office during his senior year at Claymont High School.

Harmon tells the Times-Reporter that he’s focused on serving Uhrichsville, but hasn’t ruled out seeking higher office in the future.

